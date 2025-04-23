Steph Curry's Official Injury Status for Warriors-Rockets Game 2
The Golden State Warriors are still in Texas as they prepare to take on the Houston Rockets in game two of their highly anticipated playoff series.
Fans and critics alike expected a tough and chippy series between these two teams as both have something to prove. These two teams are no strangers to one another; they played against each other in the regular season five times, with the Warriors taking the season series 3-2.
Now, they are set to see one another for at least three more games, as the Warriors took game one from the Rockets and effectively took home-court advantage as the seventh seed in the playoffs. This is partly in large to the contributions of Jimmy Butler and, of course, Steph Curry. The pair combined for 56 points on 58% field goal shooting.
Unfortunately for fans, Steph Curry has been listed on the official injury report for the Warriors, however, he is listed as AVAILABLE while he deals with an injury to his right thumb, which will require the continued use of the splint that has been seen on his hand.
In the regular season, Curry averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.1 steals per game on 45/40/93 shooting splits.
The Warriors will continue to look to Curry to anchor their offense as he has been accustomed to doing.
The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets will face off on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. EST.
