NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler's Post Before Warriors-Rockets Game 2
On Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors have a tremendous opportunity to gain serious momentum against the Houston Rockets in Game 2 of their Western Conference matchup.
However, before the game began, the team had an extended break between Games 1 and 2. Within that time, the team's new star forward Jimmy Butler took to social media to show fans what he was doing during the break.
"day off," Butler titled his Instagram post.
"Let’s sweep 🧹 the rockets button," said one excited Warriors fan.
"come back to miami," said a Miami Heat fan.
"WARRIORS IN 5," said another excited Warriors fan.
"This is the most normal celebrity post I've ever seen in my life and I'm now his biggest fan of all time," said another NBA fan.
In Game 1 against the Rockets, Butler put up 25 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 5 steals on 10/19 shooting from the field. Since being traded to the Warriors, Butler has been the perfect complement to Steph Curry. Instead of acquiring another three-point shooter to replace Klay Thompson, the Warriors decided to get another All-Star capable of getting points in an entirely different way.
As the Golden State Warriors gear up for Game 2 against the Houston Rockets, head coach Steve Kerr said to expect Butler to play around 40 to 42 minutes a game.
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets face off at 9:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
Related Articles
Oklahoma City Thunder Star Takes Subtle Jab at Draymond Green
Ime Udoka's Blunt Statement After Rockets vs Warriors
Jimmy Butler's Statement On Steph Curry's Performance vs Rockets