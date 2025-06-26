Breaking: Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns Make NBA Draft Trade
The first round of the 2025 NBA Draft concluded on Wednesday, with 30 players hearing their names called and going to teams all across the nation (and Canada as well). There were no surprises at the top, with Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper being the top two picks, but there were plenty of shocking moments later in the draft.
Those moments included the Portland Trail Blazers drafting Hansen Yang from China, and the New Orleans Pelicans giving up an unprotected 2026 first to trade up for Derik Queen. Now, with the second round of the draft just hours away, the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns have struck a deal.
The Suns and Warriors have agreed to a deal where Golden State will send the 41st overall pick to Phoenix in exchange for the 52nd and 59th selections. Golden State was set to select 41st overall after they traded with the Miami Heat to land Jimmy Butler, and will now instead have two selections at the end of the second round.
Phoenix was busy on Wednesday night, selecting Duke center Khaman Maluach with the 10th overall pick they re-acquired from the Houston Rockets, and traded their 29th pick and a future pick to the Charlotte Hornets to add Mark Williams.
Now moving down to the end of the second round, there are still plenty of intriguing talents that should be on the board for Golden State. While it's unlikely to expect Golden State will land early contributors in the second round, they've done so recently with the likes of Trayce Jackson-Davis, Quinten Post, and Gui Santos.
