NBA Fans React to Jimmy Butler's Latest Post

Fans took to social media to react to Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler's offseason itinerary

May 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) warms up before game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
May 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) warms up before game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Warriors superstar forward Jimmy Butler is known for enjoying his off-court activities. Whether it be his interest in soccer, his coffee brand, or just hanging out with his teammates, Butler makes sure to enjoy his time away from the NBA.

Butler was a massive get for the Golden State Warriors at the 2025 trade deadline, and he propelled them, along with Stephen Curry, to the 7th seed in the Western Conference and a trip to the Conference Semifinals.

But in that series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Butler did not step up as the main option with Steph Curry injured, as the Warriors were eliminated in five games

The future is bright for the Warriors, however, and after Jimmy Butler took to Instagram to share some offseason photos, fans reacted accordingly.

Jimmy Butler Instagram post
Jimmy Butler's Instagram post on June 25th, 2025 / Jimmy Butler via Instagram

"championship loading, " user @luke_irwin02 said.

@garyn_high replied, "I need a workout vid Jimmy."

With fans supporting the Warriors superstar, @ericallenluis commented on the activities, saying, "dominos kids n coffee."

Butler is the owner of "Bigface Coffee," a brand he started during the 2020 bubble, and recently had a temporary pop-up in Los Angeles in conjunction with soccer club Paris Saint-Germain.

He is also a known supporter of the Paris Saint-Germain soccer club, and with the team recently playing at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, Butler made an appearance to support the team.

Jimmy Butler will be entering his first full season as a member of the Warriors, with many questions surrounding the ability to upgrade the roster around he, Curry, and Draymond Green.

