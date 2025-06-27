Breaking: Golden State Warriors Make Trade With Memphis Grizzlies
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies agreed to a trade in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft on Friday that will send Will Richard, the Memphis Grizzlies pick at No. 56 overall, to Golden State in exchange for the 59th pick.
Richard was a key member of the Florida's national championship-winning team this past season, averaging 13.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while starting all 40 games. Richard was particularly crucial in the Gators' title game victory over Houston as he led the team with 18 points, including four three-pointers.
Richard spent the first season of his collegiate career at Belmont University, earning a spot on the Ohio Valley Conference All-Newcomer team in 2022. Richard then transferred to Florida where he spent his final three seasons of eligibility and started 105 of 108 career games for the Gators.
Richard projects as a 3&D type of player in the NBA and at 22-years-old could find himself cracking the rotation for the Warriors sooner rather than later. Coach Steve Kerr hasn't exactly been shy about finding time in the rotation for the Warriors' second round picks, most notably evidenced by the immediate minutes Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quentin Post received in their respective rookie seasons after being the Warriors last two second round picks.
The Memphis Grizzlies selected defensive Tennesee guard Jahmai Mashack with the 59th overall pick. Mashack was a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finalist and was named Field of 68's Defensive Player of the Year.
