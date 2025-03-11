BREAKING: Big Report on Jonathan Kuminga's Injury Return Date
Jonathan Kuminga has not played a game for the Golden State Warriors since January 4.
Since then, the Warriors have had a rollercoaster of a season, with their most recent change being the inclusion of Jimmy Butler in the team's roster. The Warriors are 12-1 with Jimmy Butler in their starting lineup, but the team has never featured both Jonathan Kuminga and Butler in that lineup.
That all changes on on Thursday.
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Jonathan Kuminga is expected to return to the Warriors lineup on Thursday after missing over two months due to injury.
Via @ShamsCharania: "Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga – out since Jan. 4 with a sprained ankle – plans to return to the lineup on Thursday against the Sacramento Kings, sources tell ESPN. Kuminga averaged 20.5 points in his last 14 games played, and now reintegrates to a surging team."
When a key player re-joins a surging team, it isn't always smooth sailing. The perfect example was watching Kawhi Leonard reintegrate himself into the Clippers. The team was the 5th seed before he joined, and now they've been hovering in the 6th-8th seed after a very bumpy reacclimation.
If the Warriors can successfully bring Jonathan Kuminga back into their lineup with the level of contribution that he was previously doing, they'll have a legitimate chance to make noise in the playoffs.
Right now, the Golden State Warriors should be everyone's sleeper team in the Western Conference.
