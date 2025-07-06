Breaking: Warriors, Lakers, Suns Agree To Record-Breaking Blockbuster NBA Trade
In the NBA, most trades tend to be between just two teams, with three-team deals also being a common occurrence. Sometimes, trades will expand to multiple teams, but that's usually the case when teams reroute assets, and it makes more sense to combine them into one big deal.
One of the first major transactions of the offseason with the Phoenix Suns trading away Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th pick, and five second-rounders. However, a lot of those assets ended up being rerouted, leading us to July 6th where a record-setting seven teams have agreed to finalize a massive trade.
In the first-ever seven-team trade in league history, the deal involves the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Minnesota Timberwolves.
The deal mainly consists of previously agreed-upon trades from the 2025 NBA Draft, such as the Lakers landing Adou Thiero and the Suns trading up to land Rasheer Fleming from the Timberwolves. Regardless, the trade sets the record for the most teams involved in a trade in league history at seven.
At the moment, there are still some questions about this trade, since the report lists the Warriors landing Jahmai Mashack, despite the fact that he was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies on draft night. Regardless, the major news is that Durant is officially a Rocket.
