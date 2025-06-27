BREAKING: Warriors Select Alex Toohey in 2025 NBA Draft
The Golden State Warriors had to wait a long time before getting involved in the 2025 NBA Draft. They didn't have a first-round pick on Wednesday night, and they traded away their lone selection of the second round on Thursday.
Golden State traded the 41st pick, who ended up being Kentucky's sharpshooter Koby Brea, to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for the 52nd and 59th picks. It was a smart deal to potentially get two cheaper options under contract rather than one.
With the 52nd overall selection, the Warriors selected Alex Toohey out of Australia, the third Australian taken in the 2025 NBA Draft, and also the third player selected out of the NBA Global Academy.
Toohey is listed at just a hair under 6'8" and 223 pounds, and has been playing for the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League. With the Kings, he averaged 10.6 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.4 SPG, and 0.8 BPG while shooting 44.9% from the floor and 31% from three.
Yahoo! Sports NBA Draft expert Kevin O'Connor summarized him as a "jack-of-all-trades Australian forward who grinds on defense and loves to dish the ball around. But his scoring comes and goes with his streaky jumper since he’s not someone who generates many of his own shots."
O'Connor compares Toohey to Georges Niang and Solomon Hill. Niang has developed into an elite three-point shooter, knocking down over 40% of his triples last season with the Atlanta Hawks. If Toohey can develop that shot to go with his defensive versatility and playmaking, he could be a steal this late in the draft.
