Key Player Suffers Injury Scare in Warriors-Timberwolves Game 1
Anthony Edwards did what many didn't expect: beat LeBron James and Luka Doncic in the first round. Not only did he and the Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Lakers, but they did so in just five games. Now, Edwards has his targets set on his next matchup with Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and the Golden State Warriors.
While a win over Curry and the Warriors would surely cement Edwards' status as one of the league's best players, Golden State won't let him take that easily. In Game 1, the Warriors already suffered a tough blow with Curry being ruled out after 13 minutes of action. However, the injury troubles have continued on to Minnesota, with a key player of theirs now getting evaluated.
Timberwolves star reserve Naz Reid suffered a leg injury in the first half and headed to the locker room ahead of the team before halftime. In 15 minutes off the bench, Reid has produced six points and four rebounds, but a staggering -15 box plus/minus.
Reid was injured late in the second quarter, diving for a loose ball after he missed a three-pointer. One of the top sixth men in the league, it would be a major loss for Minnesota if he ends up getting ruled out.
Even though Golden State has the lead, it's clear neither side is happy to leave the first half with injury concerns on two of their top players. Looking ahead to Game 2, the series will stay in Minnesota on Thursday with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Breaking: Steph Curry Ruled Out for Warriors-Timberwolves Game 1
New Details Emerge on Warriors Players-Only Meeting That Saved Their Season
Steve Kerr's Strong Anthony Edwards Statement Before Warriors-Timberwolves Game 1