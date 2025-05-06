Game 1 Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Minnesota Timberwolves
The Golden State Warriors have taken care of business in round one of the playoffs and beaten the Houston Rockets in seven games. They now hit the road for Minnesota, where they will take on Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves for the Western Conference Semifinals.
The Warriors and Timberwolves met four times in the regular season, with the Warriors taking the season series 3-1. All four games were played before the addition of Jimmy Butler to the Warriors roster, which means the Timberwolves have yet to face the new look Warriors and have less experience to go off of.
Both the Warriors and Timberwolves eliminated the higher seeds in the first round, which means either the sixth or seventh seed will make it to the Western Conference Finals once the dust has settled on this series.
The Warriors are coming into Game 1 with two players listed on the injury report: Steph Curry and Gary Payton II.
Jimmy Butler is AVAILABLE.
Steph Curry is AVAILABLE but is dealing with an injured right thumb and will require the use of a splint.
Gary Payton II is questionable with an undisclosed illness.
The Timberwolves are coming into the game with a clean injury report containing one player: Rob Dillingham.
Anthony Edwards is AVAILABLE.
Rob Dillingham is listed as out with a right ankle sprain.
The Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off at 9:30 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Warriors Announce Starting Lineup Change vs Rockets in Game 7
Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Warriors-Rockets Game 7
Buddy Hield's Buzzer-Beater in Warriors-Rockets Game 7 Goes Viral