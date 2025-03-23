Buddy Hield Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Hawks
After a disappointing 2023-24 season where they didn't make the playoffs, the Golden State Warriors made some massive changes during the offseason to retool their roster. After letting franchise legend Klay Thompson walk, the team decided to replace his outside shooting efforts with veteran guard Buddy Hield.
Hield got off to a hot start to begin the year, averaging over 20 points per game through the first eight games of the season. He ended up coming down to Earth, but he remained a threat to go off on any given night with his three-point shooting. On Saturday night against the Atlanta Hawks, his outside shooting efforts led to him making NBA history.
With his first-half efforts against the Hawks, Hield became the 16th player in NBA history to reach 2,100 made threes. Hield joins active players Steph Curry, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, LeBron James, Paul George, Kyle Lowry, and Kevin Durant to reach that milestone.
Even though Hield isn't making threes at the rate he did with the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings, his three-point shooting still makes him a coveted piece for NBA teams. Hield is in the first season of a four-year, $37.75 million contract with the Warriors.
Without Curry tonight, Hield's shooting will be needed if they want to avoid a loss to the Hawks to begin their road trip.