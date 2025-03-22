Inside The Warriors

Steph Curry's Official Injury Status for Warriors vs Hawks

The Golden State Warriors have listed Steph Curry on their injury report against the Atlanta Hawks

Liam Willerup

Mar 20, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before the game against the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors couldn't have asked for a better outcome when trading for Jimmy Butler at the deadline this year. While there were question marks around Butler given his antics with the Miami Heat, those have all been pushed aside as the Warriors appear to be legit title contenders given their stretch of play since his arrival.

Additionally, several players on the team have all taken a step up in their play since Butler arrived, including Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, and Brandin Podziemski. However, no player has increased their play more than Steph Curry. Matching up against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night, Curry is listed on the injury report.

After sustaining an injury against the Toronto Raptors, Curry is listed as out on Saturday in Atlanta as he deals with a left pelvic contusion. Saturday will mark the 11th contest Curry has missed this season, as he needs five more games played to qualify for end-of-season honors. Curry was last sidelined during the team's 104-93 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The announcement said the MRI revealed no structural damage to Curry's pelvis, so the injury shouldn't last long. While Curry did not travel with the team, the Warriors are set to be on the road for the next six games, and Curry could very well rejoin them.

Mar 18, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (left) and assistant coach Jerry Stackhouse watch their team take on the Milwaukee Bucks during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Warriors enter Saturday as the sixth seed in the Western Conference, and tip-off in Atlanta this evening at 7:00 p.m. EST.

