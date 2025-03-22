Steph Curry's Official Injury Status for Warriors vs Hawks
The Golden State Warriors couldn't have asked for a better outcome when trading for Jimmy Butler at the deadline this year. While there were question marks around Butler given his antics with the Miami Heat, those have all been pushed aside as the Warriors appear to be legit title contenders given their stretch of play since his arrival.
Additionally, several players on the team have all taken a step up in their play since Butler arrived, including Moses Moody, Gary Payton II, and Brandin Podziemski. However, no player has increased their play more than Steph Curry. Matching up against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night, Curry is listed on the injury report.
After sustaining an injury against the Toronto Raptors, Curry is listed as out on Saturday in Atlanta as he deals with a left pelvic contusion. Saturday will mark the 11th contest Curry has missed this season, as he needs five more games played to qualify for end-of-season honors. Curry was last sidelined during the team's 104-93 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
The announcement said the MRI revealed no structural damage to Curry's pelvis, so the injury shouldn't last long. While Curry did not travel with the team, the Warriors are set to be on the road for the next six games, and Curry could very well rejoin them.
The Warriors enter Saturday as the sixth seed in the Western Conference, and tip-off in Atlanta this evening at 7:00 p.m. EST.
