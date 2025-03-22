Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
The Golden State Warriors have wrapped up their seven-game homestand with a 6-1 record. They now hit the road for a six-game road trip with their first stop being the Atlanta Hawks.
Saturday night's game will be the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams. Golden State took the first meeting in a 120-97 blowout win. The Warriors were able to separate themselves from the Hawks in the first quarter after scoring 41 points in the quarter.
Steph Curry had an efficient night totaling 23 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block on 70/67/100 shooting splits.
Golden State is coming into the game with two players listed on the injury report: Steph Curry and Gary Payton II.
Steph Curry is listed as OUT due to a left pelvic contusion he suffered during a hard fall against the Raptors.
Gary Payton is questionable with left knee inflammation.
The Hawks have nine players listed on their injury report: Trae Young, Kobe Bufkin, Clint Capela, Jalen Johnson, Caris LeVert, Larry Nance Jr., Daeqwon Plowden, Jacob Toppin, and Keaton Wallace.
Trae Young is listed as PROBABLE due to right Achilles tendinitis.
Kobe Bufkin is out due to right shoulder surgery, Clint Capela is out due to a left fourth metacarpal ligament injury, Jalen Johnson is out due to left shoulder surgery, Caris LeVert is probable with right knee soreness, and Larry Nance Jr. is out with a right medial femoral condyle fracture.
Daeqwon Plowden is questionable due to his two-way contract, Jacob Toppin, and Keaton Wallace are both also questionable due to their two-way contracts.
The Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks will face off at 7:00 p.m. EST.
