Trae Young's Injury Status for Warriors vs Hawks
The Golden State Warriors are set to begin their six-game road trip on Saturday with a stop in Atlanta to face the Hawks. It will be the second contest between the two sides this season, as the Warriors took the first game in a decisive 120-97 win at home. However the team looks different now, and the case is the same for the Hawks.
While the Hawks made moves at the deadline to shed off players after losing Jalen Johnson for the season, the Warriors made a move for Jimmy Butler to try and capitalize on Steph Curry's window. With the Hawks and Warriors, both being led by star guards, Atlanta has received some positive news on the status of their leader.
Hawks guard Trae Young is listed as probable for Saturday's contest with right Achilles tendinitis. Young was last sidelined for Atlanta during their 132-123 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Despite a lack of team success this year, Young has been having a good season averaging 24.1 points per game and leading the league in assists per game with 11.4. In their prior contest against Golden State this season, Young finished with 12 points and 11 assists.
If Young is upgraded to active for Saturday's contest, it will make a major difference in the game for Atlanta due to his offensive capabilities. In contests he's missed this season, the Hawks hold a 3-2 record.
Related Articles
Unexpected Caitlin Clark, Lakers, Warriors Information Revealed
NBA Fans React to Trae Young Injury News Before Warriors-Hawks
Draymond Green Reveals Four-Word Message From Karl-Anthony Towns