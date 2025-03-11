Buddy Hield Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Trail Blazers
The Golden State Warriors have won 11 of their last 13 games heading into Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers and stormed out to take a 19-point halftime lead.
Warriors backups Gary Payton II and Buddy Hield combined for 27 points to lead Golden State, as Hield seems to be breaking out of a dreadful slump. Hield scored just eight points on 3-15 shooting from the field and 1-10 from deep over his last two games, but has come out firing on Monday night.
With his hot shooting start, Hield climbed up a historic NBA list. Hield passed Eric Gordon for 16th place on the NBA's all-time three-pointers made list with 2,086 and counting.
Hield is undoubtedly one of the premier shooting talents of this generation, making 39.7% of his three-point attempts throughout his nine-year NBA career, including three seasons of shooting above 42% from beyond the arc.
Hield has been in a slump this season, shooting a career-low 36.1% from three-point range and averaging just 11.4 points per game, the lowest since his rookie year. Many knock Hield for being inconsistent, but his shooting talent is undeniable when he is on.
Hield is now 57 threes away from reaching Paul Pierce for 15th place on the all-time three-pointer list, as the 32-year-old will likely continue to climb the ladder and should reach top-ten within the next couple of years.
