Buddy Hield's Clutch Shot in Warriors-Celtics Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors headed into the TD Garden to take on the red-hot Boston Celtics. The Warriors had Steph Curry back in form after missing a few games, but Jaylen Brown was out of action for the Celtics.
The Warriors wanted to make a statement and they did just that. The Warriors wasted no possession in the last four minutes of the 4th quarter. The ending of the game was capped off by a dagger three made by the newest weapon in the Warriors' arsenal, Buddy Hield.
With 46.3 seconds left in the game, Hield made a corner three on an assist from Steph Curry to seal the Warriors road victory.
Fans were quick to head to social media and share their excitement over the dagger-three. The post gained over 215,000 views in under 30 minutes on X, with over 100 comments such as these.
Via: @Bryguy_27 : "Who knew Buddy would be the missing piece."
Via @PredictStrike: " SPLAH BUDDIES."
Via @Krunning_Duger: "Tatum looking like he was back in the Olympics there the way he just sat back and watched Steph"
The Warriors' record is now 7-1, putting them in second place in the Western Conference, just a half-game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Warriors have been wanting a statement game to solidify their claims of being the deepest team in the NBA, and they got that done tonight.
