Consequences of Warriors Not Moving Up in NBA Draft Revealed
There were hopes that the Golden State Warriors would be able to keep their 14th overall pick during the 2024 NBA Draft, but unfortunately for Bay Area fans, that won't be happening.
The Warriors ultimately did not move up in the draft lottery, thus losing their 14th overall pick to the Portland Trail Blazers. They officially now owe one future first-round pick: 2030 top-20 protected to the Washington Wizards as a part of the Jordan Poole for Chris Paul trade.
In terms of future draft picks, the Golden State Warriors have a second-round draft pick for the 2024 draft, a first-round pick for the 2025 draft, and a first-round pick for the 2026 draft. The team is in nowhere as dire of a situation as the Phoenix Suns or LA Clippers when it comes to draft assets. However, their current roster isn't as good as either team's.
Even though the Warriors no longer own a first-round pick for the current 2024 NBA draft, that doesn't mean all hope is lost. Just last year, the team selected Trayce Jackson-Davis as a 57th pick in the second round, so the proof is very much there that the Warriors are capable of making great late-round selections. One thing that is eliminated though, is figuring out a way to make a trade with that first-round pick.
