Danny Green Bashes Steph Curry Haters

Danny Green says there's no reason to hate Steph Curry.

Whenever an NBA player rises in popularity, haters always follow. It doesn't seem to matter who the player is, even if it's someone as nice as Steph Curry - something Danny green doesn't understand.

Danny Green discussed the hate players like Steph Curry and James Harden receive during the latest episode of his "Inside the Green Room with Danny Green" podcast.

“I’ve learned being in this league that they don’t appreciate a lot of guys until they’re gone,” Green said. “And he’s (Harden) one of those guys, just like with LeBron [James], and s**t, even Steph has haters, which is crazy. He’s one of the nicest, most religious, winning guys. There’s nothing wrong with him, but everybody in the league has people who hate ’em. It’s usually fans of other fan bases, other teams, but there’s always gonna be people who criticize and find weaknesses.”

It doesn't matter who the player is, once they reach a certain level of superstardom, the hate will always follow. There are occasional NBA players like Boban Marjanovic who are universally loved, but they're not on the same level as a Steph Curry. Once a player is a reason why an opponent's team has been eliminated in the playoffs, it almost becomes impossible for fans to stop hating them. No one hated Steph Curry until he became a problem and started winning.

