Draymond Green Blasts Jimmy Butler Critics After Recent Heat Trade
On Friday afternoon, the Miami Heat reportedly traded Haywood Highsmith and a 2032 second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for a protected 2026 second-round pick. While the trade didn't seem to make any blockbuster news, there was one person who arguably had the biggest reaction to it.
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.
From the moment the trade happened, Green posted on his Instagram story, poking some kind of fun with the caption, "Look at what you've done Jimbo."
However, Green's trolling didn't stop there. He went on Threads to criticize Miami Heat fans who wanted off the bench for Haywood Highsmith.
Via @Money23Green: “Yall (internet experts) wanted Jimmy [Butler] to come off the bench behind dude, and 5 months later the Heat traded him for a bag of chips. That’s wild.”
Should Haywood Highsmith Have Started Over Jimmy Butler?
Last season with the Miami Heat, Highsmith averaged 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 46/38/72 shooting from the field. The highest scoring game he had for the Heat that season was on November 6 against the Phoenix Suns, when he put up 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals on 88/67/100 shooting from the field.
To put that into comparison, in Butler's 25 games with the Heat before getting traded, he averaged 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals on 54/36/80 shooting from the field. Not only that, but from the moment Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors, the team immediately started winning and became one of the top teams in the Western Conference.
While Highsmith is 28 years old and may potentially have time to develop, there is no current situation where he should be starting over Jimmy Butler. Especially when Butler is still so important in impacting winning.
What's Next for the Golden State Warriors?
Throughout the entire offseason, the Warriors have been in a stalemate with potentiall All-Star forward Jonathan Kuminga. The team has reportedly been in renewed conversations with the 22 year old, so hopefully, a resolution will come soon.
With the way things look, they'll either keep Kuminga and then try to add Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton, or the team will try to trade Kuminga to a team like the Sacramento Kings, then make additional moves.
Considering that Kuminga is still so young, it would be hard for any team to give up on that type of promise. At the same time, the Warriors need to start playing him consistently to properly develop.