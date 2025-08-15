Draymond Green Reacts to Miami Heat Trade on Friday
The Miami Heat are coming off a disastrous 2024-25 season, which was headlined by Jimmy Butler's dramatic exit. After pressuring the franchise to trade him, the six-time All-Star finally got his wish, getting sent to the Golden State Warriors at February's trade deadline.
Butler was welcomed with open arms in Golden State, especially by co-stars Steph Curry and Draymond Green. The new-look Warriors were dominating the NBA, heading into the postseason with a full head of steam and some momentum behind their new star forward. The Warriors ultimately lost in the second round of the playoffs after Curry went down with an injury.
The Heat, on the other hand, were not as successful after the blockbuster Butler trade.
The Heat suffered a first-round playoff loss, getting swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers, including a 55-point loss in their season-ending Game 4. Many Heat fans were hoping the franchise would be able to make some big moves this offseason to recover from having to trade away Butler, but the front office has stood pat. However, on Friday, they made a move.
Heat trade away Haywood Highsmith
While it is not the move that any Heat fan really wanted, the franchise is making a roster change. ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Heat are trading Haywood Highsmith and a 2032 second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets, in exchange for a 2026 protected second-round pick.
Highsmith, 28, has played the last four seasons in Miami and is coming off a career-best year. Last season, Highsmith averaged 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 0.9 steals per game with 45.8/38.2/72.1 shooting splits.
Highsmith was at the forefront of the Butler saga, as the six-time All-Star was suspended indefinitely for walking out of team practice after being informed that Highsmith would be starting over him.
Draymond Green reacts to the trade
After the Heat traded away Highsmith on Friday, Warriors star Draymond Green shared an Instagram story to send an unexpected message to Butler.
Via Draymond Green: "Look what you've done Jimbo 🤦🏿 @jimmybutler"
Of course, Green is taking a friendly jab at Butler here, saying that he is the reason that the Heat are trading away Highsmith, but this is certainly an unexpected joke at the expense of another player.
