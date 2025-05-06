Draymond Green Calls Out Dillon Brooks After Warriors-Rockets Series
The Golden State Warriors escaped their round one series with a victory over the Houston Rockets, but not without some nerves, as they narrowly avoided a 3-1 comeback from the Rockets. Even though Golden State is moving on and will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, there is still a lot to unpack from their first-round series.
Aside from the Rockets' side, as they'll have a chance to make some major roster changes this offseason, it appears that the dislike for forward Dillon Brooks remains strong. On a recent episode of his podcast, Draymond Green took some time to call out the Rockets forward.
"Don't lose and then not face the music, don't be that guy," Green said in response to Brooks leaving the court after the game without talking to anybody. "You lose a lot of respect for guys in that moment...You're a sucker man."
Brooks, who typically plays the villain role and tries to get into his opponents' heads, didn't talk to anybody after the Game 7 loss to Golden State, and Green believes players lose respect if they don't stand their ground. While Brooks constantly tries to get under his opponents' skin, he failed to deliver on the court in Game 7, scoring just eight points in 36 minutes.
After going the distance in the first round, the Warriors will have to face a Timberwolves team coming off a five-game series win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Tip-off for Game 1 on Tuesday is set for 9:30 p.m. EST.
