Game 7 Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets
The Golden State Warriors are back in Texas as they face the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of their first round playoff series.
The Warriors had a commanding 3-1 lead but were unable to close out the Rockets in their last two games. In Game 6, the Warriors hosted the Rockets at the Chase Center and were in a tightly contested game until the start of the fourth quarter. The Warriors flatlined in the fourth quarter and went scoreless for a large portion of the quarter, which was the recipe for the final 115-107 score.
Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors with 29 points, but Jimmy Butler had an all-around performance with 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists on 41/16/86 shooting splits.
Golden State is now in the Toyota Center, where they will battle not only the Rockets but their fans in a win-or-go-home situation with the postseason on the line.
The Warriors are entering the game with two players listed on the injury report: Steph Curry and Gary Payton II.
Steph Curry is listed as AVAILABLE but will require the use of a right thumb splint.
Gary Payton II is questionable with an illness.
The Rockets are coming into the game with two players listed on their injury report: Jock Landale and Jae'Sean Tate.
Jock Landale is out with a right knee contusion and Jae'Sean Tate is out with right ankle impingement.
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets will face off at 8:30 p.m. EST.
