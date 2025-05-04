Inside The Warriors

Game 7 Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets

One star player is listed on the Golden State Warriors vs Houston Rockets injury report

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the hoop in front of Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) in the third quarter of game six of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors are back in Texas as they face the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of their first round playoff series.

The Warriors had a commanding 3-1 lead but were unable to close out the Rockets in their last two games. In Game 6, the Warriors hosted the Rockets at the Chase Center and were in a tightly contested game until the start of the fourth quarter. The Warriors flatlined in the fourth quarter and went scoreless for a large portion of the quarter, which was the recipe for the final 115-107 score.

Steph Curry led the way for the Warriors with 29 points, but Jimmy Butler had an all-around performance with 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists on 41/16/86 shooting splits.

Golden State is now in the Toyota Center, where they will battle not only the Rockets but their fans in a win-or-go-home situation with the postseason on the line.

The Warriors are entering the game with two players listed on the injury report: Steph Curry and Gary Payton II.

Steph Curry is listed as AVAILABLE but will require the use of a right thumb splint.

Gary Payton II is questionable with an illness.

The Rockets are coming into the game with two players listed on their injury report: Jock Landale and Jae'Sean Tate.

Jock Landale is out with a right knee contusion and Jae'Sean Tate is out with right ankle impingement.

The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets will face off at 8:30 p.m. EST.

Farbod Esnaashari
