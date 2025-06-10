Draymond Green Compares Tyrese Haliburton To NFL Legend

“Halliburton is like Peyton Manning.”@Money23Green, @BaronDavis & Shaun Livingston say Game 2 belongs to Hali.

He doesn’t have two bad games in a row — now he’s in full control.#NBAPlayoffs #Haliburton #Pacers #DraymondGreen #BaronDavis #ShaunLivingston #PointGuardPlay… pic.twitter.com/QCGNYVaizS