Draymond Green Compares Tyrese Haliburton To NFL Legend
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green gave Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton a flattering, but somewhat surprising comparison to a legendary NFL quarterback during a recent conversation on "The Draymond Green Show".
In an episode released before Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Green drew parallels between Haliburton and former NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. Manning played xx seasons in the NFL, winning two Super Bowls and four MVP awards.
"Haliburton is like Peyton Manning," Green said. "The last thing you want Peyton Manning doing is playing with the lead. Peyton Manning gets to play with the lead and he gets to dial up anything he wants to dial up? Good luck. Because you put him in these situations, where he can run, he can pass, he can get to the line. "
While Green's cross-sport comparison for Haliburton may hold some merit, his prediction regarding Haliburton's performance in Game 2 ended up aging rather poorly.
"Haliburton didn't have a good (Game 1)," Green said. "They're coming back and Haliburton isn't even visible in the game. When Hali doesn't have a good game, he usually doesn't have two bad ones in a row. He's gonna come out for Game 2 so damn aggressive. He's gonna come out firing, he's gonna come out downhill."
Haliburton scored 17 points in Game 2, just three more than his lackluster 14-point output in Game 1. Haliburton's total of 31 points scored through two games in the NBA Finals is even with Thunder reserve Alex Caruso, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 36 points through two games.
