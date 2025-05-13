Draymond Green Get Honest About Steph Curry's Injury Return vs Wolves
The Golden State Warriors now find themselves with their backs against the wall after tonight's 117-110 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Semifinals. The Warriors are now down 3-1 with the season on the line after Game 4.
The Warriors struggled mightily once again, not generating enough offense to combat the duo of Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle. The Timberwolves' duo combined for 61 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.
Golden State has failed to win a game since star point guard Stephen Curry went down in Game 1 with a hamstring injury. The team managed to pull out the win in the series opener, but Minnesota has now won three straight in commanding fashion.
Warriors forward Draymond Green talked about Curry's potential return after Game 4. The 35-year-old is more focused on winning a game with the current state of the roster rather than hoping for Curry's return.
"If he's in a place where he can play, I'm sure he will," Green said. “We don’t need Superman. Play the long game. If he can, we know he will. But we gotta figure out a way to win whether he plays or not.”
Golden State's offense has taken a major hit since Curry's injury. Jonathan Kuminga led the team in points tonight with 23, while Jimmy Butler struggled, putting up just 14 points on nine shots. There was hope that Butler would take over as the second star and would lead this team to another victory before Curry's return, but that hasn't been the case.
Related Articles
Steve Kerr Makes Steph Curry Injury Announcement After Warriors-Wolves Game 4
Anthony Edwards' Message to Steph Curry After Wolves-Warriors Game 4