Steve Kerr Makes Steph Curry Injury Announcement After Warriors-Wolves Game 4
The Golden State Warriors are now in a must-win situation after going down to the Minnesota Timberwolves 3-1. Game 4 saw the Warriors lose in tough fashion, dropping one at home, 117-110.
Golden State was dominated by the Minnesota duo of Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, who combined for 61 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists. The Timberwolves had total control of the second half, while the Warriors couldn't generate much offense to combat it.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made an announcement regarding star point guard Stephen Curry, who has been out since Game 1 with a hamstring injury. Golden State has been noticeably worse since the injury, having lost three straight.
"When are we giving the update?" Kerr said. "Wednesday, we'll have an update."
Curry played 13 minutes in Game 1 before exiting the game. He's been the catalyst for this offense all season long, and now that the Warriors haven't had their star, the team has been on a major decline. Even with the acquisition of star forward and playoff riser Jimmy Butler, it isn't enough. Butler put up just 14 points tonight.
Golden State will now head back to the Target Center for Game 5 with the season on the line. The Timberwolves will have the chance to make back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances with a closing win, and a chance for redemption after losing last year to the Dallas Mavericks.
As for the Warriors, Curry's status will likely determine the outcome of the game. Another matchup without the two-time MVP puts the team at a major disadvantage once again.
