Anthony Edwards' Message to Steph Curry After Wolves-Warriors Game 4
The Golden State Warriors, matching up against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the playoffs, looked to be an action-packed series between the two squads. However, it all took a turn for the worse after Game 1, when Warriors star Steph Curry went down with a hamstring strain that has kept him sidelined since.
While Golden State was able to escape Game 1 with a win, it's been all Minnesota since, as they took Game 4 117-110 to take a commanding 3-1 lead. Even though Curry wasn't out there performing from beyond the arc, Anthony Edwards was, and he talked about that change to his game after the win.
"Let it fly," Edwards said after going six for 11 from three. "I told Steph I was working with him all summer. Big shoutout, big credit to him. He influenced me to be able to shoot the ball really well so I went back in the summer and started working on it once I left him and I got better at it"
Edwards and Curry shared the floor in the 2024 Paris Olympics, capturing the gold medal over France. In the gold medal game, Curry displayed his elite three-point shooting, which seemed to have sparked this massive change in Edwards' game. During the 2024-25 regular season, Edwards led the league with 320 three-point makes.
Now with the series firmly in control by the Timberwolves, the Warriors will look to keep it alive on Wednesday in a decisive Game 5 contest back in Minnesota. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. EST.
