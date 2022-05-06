Draymond Green Gives Injury Update on Eye

Skip to main content
During Golden State's Game 2 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Draymond Green suffered a swollen eye that has still not completely gone down. His injury was predominately overshadowed by the news that Gary Payton II would miss extended time with a fractured elbow, but Draymond gave an injury update on Friday.

"It's alright, it's swollen. But, I mean, it's fine. It's not very painful. More so than less functional," Draymond said. When asked about whether or not his vision is impacted, Draymond said, "A little bit. It's a little blurry, but it's getting better every day, so it's alright. It will be fine tomorrow." Draymond was also asked how much his swollen eye impacted his Game 2 performance, and he said, "I just didn't play well. But I mean it's - I'm not one to make excuses. I just didn't play well." 

The Warriors as a team did not play well in Game 2, and while it can be easy to chalk the loss up to an outlier bad performance, a 1-1 series can go either way. This level of urgency needs to be present for the Warriors in Game 3, as they have an opportunity to regain a series lead on a hungry Memphis Grizzlies team. With Draymond feeling better, he and the Warriors will need to find their footing again at home in order to jump back on top in this Conference Semi-Finals matchup.

