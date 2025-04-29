Draymond Green Makes NBA History in Warriors vs Rockets Game 4
Golden State did what they needed to do when the series headed to San Francisco, taking the 2-1 series lead over the Houston Rockets in large part due to Steph Curry’s 36-point effort. They also did so without Jimmy Butler, who was sidelined for Game 3 after leaving in the first quarter of Game 2 with a pelvic contusion.
Knowing they needed to capitalize on their homecourt advantage in Game 4, the Warriors did just that, winning thrillingly 109-106. From Butler to Brandin Podziemski, it was a team effort to secure to win. It was also a historic night for Draymond Green, as despite the foul troubles, he made NBA history in the process.
Green surpassed NBA legend and former Golden State star Wilt Chamberlain for most career playoff games, taking possession of 37th place with his 161st appearance. Green first appeared in the playoffs as a rookie in 2013, and more than 10 years later, is still impacting the game at a high level.
While Green might not be at the same level he once was, such as when he nearly averaged a triple-double for the entirety of the 2018 playoffs, he’s still making his contributions on the court. In Monday’s win, Green made a crucial stop on Rockets center Alperen Sengun to help the Warriors take the win.
Looking ahead for Golden State, they’ll look to close the series out on Wednesday when they return to Houston, with tip-off set at 7:30 p.m. EST.
