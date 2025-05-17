Draymond Green Makes Surprising Rudy Gobert Admission
The Golden State Warriors had a brutal end to their 2024-25 season, losing four consecutive games to the Minnesota Timberwolves to end their highly anticipated playoff run in the second round.
Of course, the Warriors caught an unfortunate break when two-time MVP point guard Steph Curry suffered a hamstring strain in Game 1, but Golden State could not win a single game without him, despite having Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.
The Timberwolves were far too talented and far too deep for a Curry-less Warriors team, especially defensively, anchored by four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year center Rudy Gobert.
In their second-round series, Gobert averaged 9.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 64.3% from the field to help take down Golden State.
After their series, Warriors star forward Draymond Green got honest about how he gained respect for Gobert, despite their past issues.
"I was happy we played against Rudy Gobert in the series because respect is gained and earned or lost in a playoff series," Green said. "We've had our instances, and I was happy to stand face-to-face with the man and gain respect... I am a firm believer in respect is earned during a playoff series, and he earned it."
Green and Gobert have had plenty of altercations and disagreements in the past, so the Warriors star opening up and showing respect for his rival is certainly a surprise.
Gobert and the Timberwolves are now moving on to face the winner of the Denver Nuggets versus Oklahoma City Thunder series in the Western Conference Finals, while Green and the Warriors have begun enjoying their offseason.