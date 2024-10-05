Draymond Green Makes Very Bold Prediction About Golden State Warriors
The Golden State Warriors aren't the championship-winning team they once were in 2022. Despite that, no one has more faith in them than Draymond Green - who believes that he can still contend with Steph Curry.
During an interview with Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, Green made a very bold prediction about the Golden State Warriors. Even though Green admitted the Warriors weren't what they once were, he still believes they can be title contenders.
"I know I ain’t done. I know he ain’t done,” Green said, pointing to Curry. “So it ain’t like, ‘All right, I feel like I’m at the end. I’m cashing it in.’ Nah. We can do that s— again. I know we can do it again."
Despite Green's high confidence, he was still very realistic in how the Warriors could get it done. He knows that however the Warriors win, it's not going to look like anything it did before. They don't have anywhere near the same team that they once did in the past.
"I’m not a part of the consortium that don’t think we can get it done," Green said. "But in doing it again, you’ve got to acknowledge that it’s not going to look like it did before. I’d struggle if we were just cashing it in. That ain’t for me. But I don’t feel like anyone around here is doing that. We’re actively trying to put the pieces together to build.”
As it stands, it's very hard to see how anyone would think the current Golden State Warriors team are a contending team. They are arguably worse on paper than they were last season, and last season they didn't even make the NBA Playoffs. If anything, this season needs to be treated as a building block for next season, where they make a big splash for another All-Star - unless that can get done this season.
