Draymond Green Mocks Kevin Durant After Championship

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green have had several peaks and valleys in their relationship over the years, and while they are seemingly on fine terms now, Draymond didn't miss an opportunity to mock a Tweet that KD posted at the beginning of the Finals.

Always active on Twitter, Durant posted several times throughout the playoffs once his Brooklyn Nets were swept in the first round; however, the live Tweets stopped after Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Other than some routine criticism of NBA media members, KD's last Tweet about the playoffs followed Golden State's Game 1 loss to Boston:

Durant has yet to Tweet about the Finals since that first game, and while people can speculate as to why that is the case, Draymond Green seemed to enjoy Durant's silence on this matter. Infamously telling Durant to leave the Warriors during the 2018-19 season, since the team had already won without him, and could win again without him, Draymond received a lot of blame for Durant's ultimate decision to leave Golden State. Having now fulfilled his promise to win again without KD, Draymond had some fun on Twitter:

While Draymond can of course say his Tweet was not directed at Durant, it seems obvious that he was taking a subtle shot at his former teammate who has chosen to not publicly comment on the NBA Finals beyond Golden State's Game 1 loss.

