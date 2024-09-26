Inside The Warriors

Draymond Green Reacts to Teammate Joining Philadelphia 76ers

Draymond Green sent a message to his former Golden State Warriors teammate.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors missed the NBA playoffs last season after falling to the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament. It was a very disappointing finish to an overall frustrating year for the Warriors.

Golden State’s absence from the playoffs reinforced the idea that major changes are needed to this roster. While changes of that magnitude did not occur this summer, Golden State did make some marginal moves that could improve their team next season. 

One moves the Warriors made in the second half of last season was converting guard Lester Quinones from a two-way contract to a standard deal. 

Quinones had some impressive moments in Golden State’s rotation last season which earned himself this promotion to the standard roster. It seems Golden State wanted to go a different direction with the end of their roster this summer, because they did not resign Quinones, and he has since joined the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-way contract. 

Via Shams Charania: "Free agent G Lester Quinones has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell The Athletic. Quinones averaged 4.2 points in 10.1 minutes over 41 games for the Warriors over last two seasons and will now compete for a roster spot for 76ers."

Reacting to this, Draymond Green sent a message to his former teammate on Instagram.

Via Green: “Go make the next one even more special!”

Quinones had been in Golden State’s organization for the last two seasons, getting limited NBA opportunities while also spending time with the Santa Cruz Warriors (Golden State’s G League affiliate).

This opportunity in Philadelphia could be a good one for the young guard.

