Draymond Green Reacts to Tyrese Haliburton Injury in NBA Finals Game 7

Liam Willerup

Jun 19, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dribbles the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter during game six of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
For a basketball fan, an NBA Finals Game 7 might just be one of the must-watch sporting events there could ever be. In this year's Finals between the underdog Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder, the two sides matchup on Sunday night in a Game 7 with plenty of legacies and storylines to be developed from it

While there are plenty of talented players on each side, this matchup revolves around the star guards in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton. Two guards at the top of their games, Game 7 got off to a horrendous start after Haliburton went down with a massive injury in the first quarter. Seeing this as Haliburton left the game, NBA players all around poured in with their reactions.

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Seeing this, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green hopped on Threads to share his reaction to Haliburton leaving the game early with what looked like a serious injury.

"Damn man… smh too familiar," Green said to his Threads account.

While there hasn't been an official ruling to this point, the injury looked as though it may not only be game-ending, but potentially as serious as an Achilles tear. If that's the case, Haliburton could end up missing all of next season.

Indiana will look toward veteran guard T.J. McConnell in his absence, who's been sensational during these Finals. However, he's now on the biggest stage in his NBA career in the biggest moment on the road, so there's no telling how McConnell and this Pacers team will respond.

Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

