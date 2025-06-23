Draymond Green Reacts to Tyrese Haliburton Injury in NBA Finals Game 7
For a basketball fan, an NBA Finals Game 7 might just be one of the must-watch sporting events there could ever be. In this year's Finals between the underdog Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder, the two sides matchup on Sunday night in a Game 7 with plenty of legacies and storylines to be developed from it
While there are plenty of talented players on each side, this matchup revolves around the star guards in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Tyrese Haliburton. Two guards at the top of their games, Game 7 got off to a horrendous start after Haliburton went down with a massive injury in the first quarter. Seeing this as Haliburton left the game, NBA players all around poured in with their reactions.
Seeing this, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green hopped on Threads to share his reaction to Haliburton leaving the game early with what looked like a serious injury.
"Damn man… smh too familiar," Green said to his Threads account.
While there hasn't been an official ruling to this point, the injury looked as though it may not only be game-ending, but potentially as serious as an Achilles tear. If that's the case, Haliburton could end up missing all of next season.
Indiana will look toward veteran guard T.J. McConnell in his absence, who's been sensational during these Finals. However, he's now on the biggest stage in his NBA career in the biggest moment on the road, so there's no telling how McConnell and this Pacers team will respond.
