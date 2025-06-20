Inside The Warriors

New Report on Potential Trade Return for Jonathan Kuminga

The Golden State Warriors may be looking to move on from Jonathan Kuminga this offseason but the return may be slim

May 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during Game 2 of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Jonathan Kuminga has aspirations of becoming an All-Star-caliber player with the Golden State Warriors. He might not make it to training camp.

As the roster is currently constructed, Kuminga's role is minimized, as seen by his lack of meaningful minutes down the stretch of the season. In his career, the forward has averaged 12.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 50.7 percent shooting from the field — he's established himself as a two-way threat, but might have reached the end of his rope in Golden State.

If Golden State were to move on from Kuminga, it would be looking for a sizable return. According to The San Francisco Standard's Tim Kawakami, it may not be much.

"The Warriors cannot, numerically, get a great player back for Jonathan Kuminga," Kawakami said on a recent podcast. "A younger player they can do. They can't get a proven player. You're not putting Kuminga in the mix for Durant."

If not Durant, then who? According to Kawakami, Chicago Bulls guard Coby White may be the ceiling. "That's the level of player we're talking about that is gettable," Kawakami said.

The Warriors have a big decision to make this offseason, whether it be re-signing the forward or finding a suitor willing to facilitate his All-Star ascent. If they do go down the latter route, things could look different in Golden State. Perhaps it would be for the better.

