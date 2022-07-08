Draymond Green Shares Thoughts on Kevin Durant's Trade Request

Skip to main content
USA Today

While Kevin Durant has faced a lot of scrutiny for requesting a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, his former teammate Draymond Green recently defended KD's decision on a podcast episode.

"If Kevin Durant says, I actually don't wanna be here anymore, I wanna go to somewhere else, why does it matter? Why does that make you weak? Why does that make him - means he's running from something? I don't understand that," Green said. "That's the next step in his career... If someone leaves Google to go to Apple after three or four years, and then they leave Apple after two years to go to Tesla... No one is going to say that person ran."

In his analogy, Draymond argued that people outside of sports are primarily commended for pursuing new career opportunities, while athletes are scrutinized for doing something similar. While consistent on the surface, and perhaps applicable to free agents who pursue new opportunities, Draymond's argument does not seem to consider the contract situation that differentiates sports from other professions.

In his analogy, the employee that decides to leave one company and join another, has likely not signed a long-term contract commitment to the company they are now leaving. In Durant's situation, and many like his, the desire to leave a team has followed shortly after a decision to stay with them long-term. While the organization in this scenario holds the power to not deal a player, or trade them to a place they see fit, this era of basketball has primarily allowed superstar athletes to determine their next destination, regardless of contract commitments.

While Draymond makes some valid points about the double standards athletes face in a general sense, there are several logical inconsistencies in his comparison between an employee leaving a corporation, and an athlete seeking out of a long-term contract they just signed.

