Draymond Green's Viral LeBron James Comments

Despite their history as rivals in the NBA Finals, Draymond Green and LeBron James have developed a friendship that goes beyond the basketball court. Sharing the same agency and business partnerships, Draymond and LeBron are now close friends, which is an intriguing development to many who watched the NBA from 2015-2018.

In a recent Instagram video, Draymond could be seen partying with LeBron, and said, "If he ain’t win it, then we had to win it. That’s just how this league works." With the Warriors winning the 2022 title, Draymond believes it was between either them or LeBron, which has been the case more often than not over the last decade.

LeBron James and the Golden State Warriors have combined for eight of the last 11 NBA championships, with each side winning four. Facing off in the Finals each year from 2015-2018, the two sides had some iconic battles, but have since missed each other the last few postseasons.

As previously mentioned, Draymond and LeBron seemed to have one of the more contentious player rivalries during those four years; however, their friendship should come as no surprise at this point. The two have openly embraced each other for a few seasons now, and that doesn't project to change any time soon. While perhaps strange for fans on each side, off-court friendships between on-court rivals are very common in the NBA. For LeBron James and Draymond Green, their previous basketball beef has not stopped them from celebrating one another off the court.

Related Articles

Klay Thompson Reveals Why He Predicted Warriors Championship

Draymond Green Reacts to Warriors Losing Three Players

Steph Curry Shares Message For Juan Toscano-Anderson