Ex-NBA Coach Compares Jonathan Kuminga to Toronto Raptors Legend

Former Utah Jazz assistant Keyon Dooling compared Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga to a Toronto Raptors legend

Will Despart

May 12, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) holds onto the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors have an important decision to make this offseason regarding forward Jonathan Kuminga's future with the team.

Speculation about Kuminga's future ramped up throughout the season due to Steve Kerr's near refusal to include him in the starting lineup. Kuminga, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, started a career-low 10 games in 2024-25, and his career average of 22 minutes per game ranks ninth among the top 10 picks that year.

Despite this, former NBA coach Keyon Dooling compared Kuminga to Toronto Raptors-era Tracy McGrady in a recent appearance on 'All the Smoke Unplugged'. McGrady spent the first four seasons of his career as a key role player in Toronto, but left for Orlando through a sign-and-trade in 2000 before making seven consecutive All-Star games and winning two scoring titles.

"If you trade (Kuminga), he'll be like how Tracy McGrady was when he got traded," Dooling said. "He'll be on the cusp, if not an All-Star, he'll be a very talented and leading scorer in the NBA ."

Dooling also cautioned the Warriors against retaining Draymond Green as opposed the the younger Kuminga.

"You've got to bet on the youngsters, at this point," Dooling said. "I think, man, Draymond has served his purpose in Golden State. He's a champion, he's going to be forever in all of our hearts as the heart and soul and the spirit of that Warriors dynasty.

"With Steph (Curry) getting older, with Jimmy (Butler) getting older, I think you bet on the young guys because you can't just draft talent like that. It doesn't just come up every day."

