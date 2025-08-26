Ex-Warriors Champion, Seven-Year NBA Veteran Signs With International Team
The Golden State Warriors' 2022 championship team might not have been as talented as their previous couple of title squads, but they got the job done. Of course, they were still led by their legendary trio of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, while All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins and young standout guard Jordan Poole stepped up big time.
Going down the line, the Warriors also had players like Gary Payton II, Kevon Looney, Otto Porter Jr., Jonathan Kuminga, and Nemanja Bjelica all play meaningful minutes, while Moses Moody, Andre Iguodala, Damion Lee, and Juan Toscano-Anderson rounded out their playoff lineup.
Where are they now?
Of all the players mentioned, just three are still on the Warriors, pending a couple of free agency decisions as well. Curry and Green are still leading the Warriors at 37 and 35 years old, respectively, while Moody continues to be a key part in their rotation. The Warriors will likely be bringing back Kuminga and Payton II, as well, but free agency is holding them up.
Many of the guys have scattered across the NBA, as Wiggins is with the Miami Heat and Thompson is with the Dallas Mavericks, while Poole and Looney have teamed up again on the New Orleans Pelicans. Some of the guys, however, have found new opportunities outside of the NBA.
Damion Lee joins new team
Lee, 32, has officially joined an international team after seven years in the NBA, four of them with the Warriors. Lee has officially signed a deal with Israel’s Ironi Ness Ziona, as part of the Israeli Basketball Premier League.
"Welcome Damion! 🧡 The NBA champion lands in the heart of the colony," the team posted on Instagram.
Lee had a successful career, spending time with the Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, and Phoenix Suns. Lee's best year came in 2019-20 with the Warriors, averaging 12.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 steals per game, but he also put together a couple of other impressive years.
Lee's connection with Curry
Lee is Steph Curry's brother-in-law, as the two had a family connection while playing together for the 2022 championship. Lee married Sydel Curry, the sister of Steph and Seth, and the daughter of Dell. The two have had three children together, expanding the Curry family. Lee gained a lot of support from the Warriors fanbase for his on-court play, but his connection to the Currys certainly helped as well.
Lee's new opportunity in Israel is certainly unexpected after some productive years in the NBA, but it is likely the best next step for the former Warrior.