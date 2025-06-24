Inside The Warriors

Ex-Warriors Champion Traded To Pelicans In Major Deal

On the eve of the 2025 NBA Draft, a former Golden State Warriors champion has been traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in a major deal

Feb 27, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) jokes with Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) after their game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Before the NBA offseason began, ESPN Senior Insider Shams Charania warned NBA fans that this offseason could be the craziest in NBA history. With the apron restrictions of the new CBA pressing down on teams, there's pressure for teams to move off expensive contracts in order to avoid luxury tax bills and other restrictions.

So far this offseason, Desmond Bane, Kevin Durant, and now Jrue Holiday have all been dealt before the 2025 NBA Draft. While plenty of movement can still happen between now and then, another trade has just gone down that will exchange a pair of 20-point-per-game scorers.

The New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards have agreed to a deal that sends CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk, and a future second-round pick to the Wizards in exchange for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey, and the 40th overall pick in this year's draft.

After playing a key role on Golden State's 2022 NBA Finals-winning team, Poole was traded from the Warriors in 2023 after a falling out with the team that stemmed from an altercation with Draymond Green. While his first season with the Wizards was lackluster, Poole is coming off a 2024-25 season where he averaged 20.5 points per game while shooting 37.8% from three.

Poole just recently turned 26 years old, as he'll match up with New Orleans' timeline with Zion Williamson, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy. As for McCollum, the Wizards land an expiring contract that will open up a significant amount of cap space for them for the 2026 offseason.

LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

