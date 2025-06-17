Warriors Land New Splash Brother in 2025 NBA Mock Draft
Eight days remain until the 2025 NBA Draft, and the Golden State Warriors currently only hold the 41st overall pick, as their first-round pick is in the hands of the Miami Heat due to the Jimmy Butler trade. They have this second-rounder originally owned by the Heat from a series of trades that date all the way back to 2019.
Golden State needs cheap, young talent to round out the roster as Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler eat a good chunk of cap space. And with the new penalty system for tax repeaters, teams have to value second-rounders more than ever.
Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report released his latest mock draft and has the Warriors selecting Koby Brea from the Kentucky Wildcats.
"Koby Brea joined a short list of college players 6'6" and over to shoot 42.0 percent from three on 700 career attempts. Half carved out NBA careers or roles, including Allan Houston, Dennis Scott, Jason Kapono, Kyle Korver, Sam Hauser and Steve Novak.
"Teams could see a specialist and value with Brea in the second round."
Wasserman compared Brea to Duncan Robinson, who has had a solid career with the Miami Heat so far.
Brea started his college career at Dayton before transferring to Kentucky for his final college season. He averaged 11.6 PPG while leading the SEC in three-point percentage at 43.5% on nearly six attempts per game. He led all of Division 1 basketball in three-point percentage at 49.8% in his final season at Dayton. At 6'6" with that kind of shooting range, he should be good value in the second round and would fit well in the Warriors' system.
Related Articles
NBA Champion Confused at Warriors Reports Amid Contract Decision
Basketball Legend Makes Wild Caitlin Clark, Steph Curry Comparison