New Report on Reason for Failed Kevin Durant, Warriors Trade
Since Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors after rupturing his Achilles in the 2019 NBA Finals, it has been a rocky timeline. Durant left the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2016 offseason in a stunning move to join the vaunted Warriors just after breaking the regular season win record at 73.
Durant's three years as a Warrior were nothing short of spectacular. He won two championships in back-to-back seasons in 2017 and 2018, along with two NBA Finals MVP awards, and was an All-Star every year.
The Warriors and Durant were rumored to be exploring a reunion at various points during the 2024-2025 season, leading up to the trade deadline.
A new report from Logan Murdock of The Ringer revealed some interesting information as to why Durant was not fond of being traded to the Warriors in February.
“Durant’s exit from the Bay Area arguably had more to do with his issues with Steve Kerr than any shouting match with Green. Durant repeatedly complained both publicly and privately about Kerr’s offensive principles during his final season with the Warriors, and he continued to do so even after he left for Brooklyn," Murdock wrote.
He continued to write that the two have since made amends, saying, "The two have since reconciled, but league sources identify Kerr as among the reasons Durant opted not to return to Golden State at the trade deadline.”
Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets on the day of Game 7 of the NBA Finals for a package involving Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
