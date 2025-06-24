Kevin Durant Calls Out Warriors Trade Report
The Kevin Durant era in Phoenix has officially come to a close, as the Suns have traded the 15-time All-Star to the Houston Rockets for a package of Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the 10th overall pick, and five second-round picks. While plenty of teams were being thrown around as potential suitors, Durant ended up with a promising Rockets team.
The thought of Durant being available didn't really become a possibility until this past trade deadline, when talks of a potential deal to the Golden State Warriors emerged. The Ringer's Logan Murdock recently reported that the deal fell through because Durant didn't see eye-to-eye with Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Seeing this report, the NBA legend responded via social media.
"We still on this??? Obvious opportunity for Logan Murdock to gain even more attention and try too revive his career by using my name and the Warriors. The audience is SICK AND TIRED of the same bull**** narrative. Be better my man," Durant shared to his X account.
Durant has never been shy to respond on social media, and did so here on a report that paints Durant as a 'coach killer'. Now, as Durant heads to Houston to play under Ime Udoka, all eyes will be on his relationship with Udoka to see if this is the right fit for the superstar's playstyle.
While some Warriors fans would've loved a reunion with Durant, that's not the reality, as Golden State landed Jimmy Butler instead. Golden State and Houston matched up in the first round of the playoffs this season, and their next meeting will now have some extra storylines to it.
