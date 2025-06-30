Ex-Warriors, Kings Coach Emerging As Top Knicks Coaching Candidate
After making their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance in a quarter of a century, the New York Knicks did the unthinkable by firing head coach Tom Thibodeau. Now, the 2025 NBA Draft has passed, and free agency is starting up, and the Knicks still have not found their replacement.
It is certainly not ideal for the Knicks to be making significant roster moves without a head coach at the helm, but they seem to be nearing the end of their search. ESPN's Shams Charania reports that Mike Brown is meeting with the Knicks for the second time for their coaching vacancy.
Via Shams Charania: "Mike Brown will have a second meeting with the New York Knicks for their head coaching job and has emerged as a strong candidate, sources tell ESPN."
ESPN's Frank Isola recently said that Brown seems like the frontrunner for the Knicks job, despite Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd being their first option.
Via Frank Isola: "Jason Kidd was the No. 1 target - and until the Knicks name a coach you can’t entirely rule him out - but Mike Brown is emerging as the front runner."
Mike Brown spent three years with the Sacramento Kings before getting fired just 31 games into the 2024-25 season, and the veteran coach is certainly one of the top candidates on the open market.
Before getting the Kings' job, Brown was Steve Kerr's top assistant with the Golden State Warriors for six years, and spent time as the head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers before that. Brown is undoubtedly a strong candidate, especially since the Knicks are having trouble finding any better options.