Ex-Warriors Star Calls Out Steve Kerr
The Golden State Warriors were a dynasty with Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson, having won four championships with the group, but looking to transition into a second dynasty. After landing the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Warriors selected who they hoped would be their big man of the future with James Wiseman out of Memphis.
Golden State would go on to draft the likes of Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody in the lottery the following year, as the Warriors were hoping they had something with their three lottery picks developing under their veteran core. However, Wiseman has since left, and Kuminga might be on his way out, prompting a former Warriors star to criticize Steve Kerr for his handling of this situation.
"He just doesn't handle young talent well. He doesn't develop young talent...we've seen one guy develop under Steve Kerr. The Warriors ran him off, that was Jordan Poole," ex-Warriors star DeMarcus Cousins shared on FanDuel TV's Run It Back.
Since 2019, Poole has been far and away the best Warriors draft pick in terms of production. While the Warriors are hoping they turned the corner with their recent selections of Brandin Podziemski and Quinten Post, the reality is that Golden State hasn't had great draft success since 2012 when they landed Harrison Barnes, Festus Ezeli, and Draymond Green.
At this time, the Warriors hold one draft selection in 2025, that being the 41st overall pick. While the expectations won't be high for that selection, Kerr can work on changing the narrative if he's able to turn that selection into a rotation piece.
Related Articles
New Report on Potential Lakers, Warriors Trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo
New Report on Potential Warriors-Celtics Trade
Latest Report on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Amid Warriors Rumors