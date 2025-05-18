Inside The Warriors

Latest Report on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Amid Warriors Rumors

A new report from Marc Stein provides the latest on a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

Matt Guzman

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

As they tend to, rumors regarding several big-name stars continue to swirl. Now that the Golden State Warriors are out of contention in the Western Conference, they're back to being involved.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo could be looking for a new home this offseason as the Bucks enter a stale period without Damian Lillard or future assets. Should he decide to leave, the Warriors could be a potential destination, especiallt if it means going from one of the "greatest" shooters of all-time to another.

"The Bucks, league sources say, remain hopeful Antetokounmpo will decide against asking to be dealt after a third successive first-round playoff exit," Marc Stein wrote in a recent report, "and choose instead to extend a career that has spanned 12 seasons as a Buck to date."

Milwaukee and Antetokounmpo will reportedly meet next week to discuss the star's future, which could lead to a trade request or a mutual decision to find another suitor for the nine-time NBA All Star.

The Warriors would have to sell the house to get it done, but it's not totally impossible.

"Anticipation around the league regarding Antetokounmpo's availability via trade, meanwhile, continues to bubble," Stein continued, "based on the belief that it is only a matter of time before the 30-year-old finally concedes that a contender can no longer be built around him."

Warriors star Stephen Curry recently spoke to the "clarity" felt at the top of Golden State's roster with him, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler III, adding that he feels it could have contended for a title had it not been for his hamstring strain.

Given the optimism Curry has heading into the next two years, a roster-breaking trade for Antetokounmpo is unlikely.

Still, the rumors will continue to swirl.

Related Articles

Jimmy Butler Reveals Offseason Plans Following Warriors Playoff Elimination

Draymond Green's Statement On Warriors Potentially Pursuing Another Star

Steve Kerr's Statement on Jonathan Kuminga's Future with Warriors

Published
Matt Guzman
MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News