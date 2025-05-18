Latest Report on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Amid Warriors Rumors
As they tend to, rumors regarding several big-name stars continue to swirl. Now that the Golden State Warriors are out of contention in the Western Conference, they're back to being involved.
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo could be looking for a new home this offseason as the Bucks enter a stale period without Damian Lillard or future assets. Should he decide to leave, the Warriors could be a potential destination, especiallt if it means going from one of the "greatest" shooters of all-time to another.
"The Bucks, league sources say, remain hopeful Antetokounmpo will decide against asking to be dealt after a third successive first-round playoff exit," Marc Stein wrote in a recent report, "and choose instead to extend a career that has spanned 12 seasons as a Buck to date."
Milwaukee and Antetokounmpo will reportedly meet next week to discuss the star's future, which could lead to a trade request or a mutual decision to find another suitor for the nine-time NBA All Star.
The Warriors would have to sell the house to get it done, but it's not totally impossible.
"Anticipation around the league regarding Antetokounmpo's availability via trade, meanwhile, continues to bubble," Stein continued, "based on the belief that it is only a matter of time before the 30-year-old finally concedes that a contender can no longer be built around him."
Warriors star Stephen Curry recently spoke to the "clarity" felt at the top of Golden State's roster with him, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler III, adding that he feels it could have contended for a title had it not been for his hamstring strain.
Given the optimism Curry has heading into the next two years, a roster-breaking trade for Antetokounmpo is unlikely.
Still, the rumors will continue to swirl.
