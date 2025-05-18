New Report on Potential Warriors-Celtics Trade
The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics oddly find themselves in similar situations going into the offseason. While the Warriors are looking to try and get everything they can out of Steph Curry with his career getting closer to the end, the Celtics will be looking to manage one of the league's worst cap situations, and without their star Jayson Tatum
Therefore, both teams can be expected to be active in the trade market/free agency this offseason. In that case, a new report from Logan Murdock of The Ringer suggests that the two teams could actually work together on a potential trade.
Joining The Zach Lowe Show, Murdock suggested that the Warriors are looking at potentially adding a guy like Derrick White this offseason. Arguably one of the best two-way guards in the NBA, White has made two All-Defensive teams since joining Boston and just made 265 threes this past season.
White would fit perfectly alongside Curry, as he could serve as a secondary ball-handler and pick up the opposing team's top perimeter player. Despite turning 31 years old in July, the asking price on White won't be cheap. But given Boston's restrictions due to the apron, they might not have many options when it comes to asking price in a trade.
For a deal to White to be done, it would likely require Golden State to part ways with some of their future first-round picks, which they have control of from 2026 to 2029. Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga could also be in the deal, giving the Celtics a fill-in while Tatum is on the sidelines.
