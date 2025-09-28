Golden State Agree To Terms With Ex-Warriors Guard De'Anthony Melton
The Western Conference was already expected to be extremely competitive heading into the offseason and looking toward the 2025-26 season. However, it's only gotten tougher, with the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, and Houston Rockets making major moves while the Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, and San Antonio Spurs all improved as well.
During this offseason, the Golden State Warriors have been a team on the outside looking in. While they struck a trade deadline deal to land Jimmy Butler, they haven't done much outside of adding two rookies in the 2025 NBA Draft. On Sunday, things changed as ESPN finally reported the agreement between Al Horford and the Warriors, and now another agreement has been reported.
According to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the Warriors have agreed to terms with free agent guard De'Anthony Melton, as a contract can be signed once Jonathan Kuminga comes to terms on his deal, which should be Wednesday at the latest. This move will bring Melton back to the team after he appeared in six games last year and was dealt in the Dennis Schroder trade.
Even though it was just six games with Golden State last season, Melton did show some promise that should encourage Warriors fans despite him coming off an ACL injury. In his last two games with the Warriors, both as a starter, he averaged 16.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 50% from beyond the arc.
There's no telling how the Warriors plan to use him, especially given the success Brandin Podziemski saw at the end of the season when inserted into the starting lineup. Regardless, the Warriors needed help with their guard depth, and Melton will provide just that.
Should More Agreements Be Coming?
Based on the reporting, which has been consistent across multiple outlets, the Warriors have also been tied to Gary Payton II on a return deal, as well as bringing in Seth Curry to team up with his brother.
If that's the case, then Golden State's backcourt rotation should be solidified. With Steph Curry as the obvious starter, they'll have a selection of Podziemski, Buddy Hield, Melton, Payton II, and Moses Moody to choose from to start alongside him.
While the Warriors' rotation is starting to come around, the concern is about how late this is coming. With other rosters around the NBA having been set for weeks now, if not months, this Warriors team will have to work quickly with opening night right around the corner on October 21st.
