Final Details of Al Horford's Contract Show His Significance to Warriors

The Golden State Warriors' new addition will have some interesting details in his contract.

Grant Mona

Nov 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) shoots before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) shoots before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
The signing of veteran big man Al Horford took a while, but the Golden State Warriors have found a dynamic center that they have coveted for years, around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

Horford provides the Warriors with a versatile stretch-five that can score, defend, and facilitate even at his age, adding a new dimension to their offense and allowing them to play small ball without sacrificing size, rebounding, or shooting.

To get a player like Horford, who is one of the most respected players and teammates among players and coaches in the league, was an underrated addition to end the offseason for the Warriors.

Horford's Full Contract Details

Now that Horford is signed and active, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype revealed the full details of his contract with Golden State.

"Update: Al Horford has a 15 percent trade kicker included in his two-year, $12 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, league sources told HoopsHype. Horford also has a player option, as previously reported," he said.

Scotto reported at the end of September that "Al Horford has a second-year player option in his two-year, $12 million deal with the Golden State Warriors."

It is evident that Golden State is thrilled to have a different dynamic on the roster, and having Horford signed for a small deal, with optionality in the second season, is a massive win for the Warriors. They've given Horford a player option and a trade kicker to show just how important he is to the team.

If the contract didn't illustrate Horford's significance, what the Warriors have said themselves will.

What Warriors Players Have Said

Steph Curry was enthusiastic about the fit with Horford, and said that he is "multidimensional as a five-man."

Curry also said that Horford "gives us space, he gives us presence on the defensive end" and that "any lineup, you can throw him out there at the five and he lifts the group."

Steve Kerr was equally as complimentary, stating, "No question, he's still got it. He's incredible player. Great fit for us."

Kerr also mentioned that Horford “fits any lineup, makes every lineup better,” and praised him as someone who has been around for a long time and understands the game and systems.

Horford's Preseason Performance

In his Warriors debut against the Lakers, Horford played for 14 minutes and made a three-pointer, had three assists, three blocks, four rebounds, and had a steal in a win.

While the stats certainly do not pop out on the sheet, his impact and chemistry were evident within the Warriors system.

Golden State does not need Horford to be anything special on the offensive end, but his impact on both sides of the floor will definitely be felt this season.

Grant Mona
GRANT MONA

Grant Mona is a multimedia sports journalist based in Los Angeles, covering multiple teams. He is a co-host and producer on The Sporting Tribune Today on The BET Las Vegas, KIRN 670 in Southern California and the Hawaii Sports Radio Network. He formerly played baseball with the University of the Pacific Tigers.

