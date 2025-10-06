Final Details of Al Horford's Contract Show His Significance to Warriors
The signing of veteran big man Al Horford took a while, but the Golden State Warriors have found a dynamic center that they have coveted for years, around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.
Horford provides the Warriors with a versatile stretch-five that can score, defend, and facilitate even at his age, adding a new dimension to their offense and allowing them to play small ball without sacrificing size, rebounding, or shooting.
To get a player like Horford, who is one of the most respected players and teammates among players and coaches in the league, was an underrated addition to end the offseason for the Warriors.
Horford's Full Contract Details
Now that Horford is signed and active, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype revealed the full details of his contract with Golden State.
"Update: Al Horford has a 15 percent trade kicker included in his two-year, $12 million deal with the Golden State Warriors, league sources told HoopsHype. Horford also has a player option, as previously reported," he said.
Scotto reported at the end of September that "Al Horford has a second-year player option in his two-year, $12 million deal with the Golden State Warriors."
It is evident that Golden State is thrilled to have a different dynamic on the roster, and having Horford signed for a small deal, with optionality in the second season, is a massive win for the Warriors. They've given Horford a player option and a trade kicker to show just how important he is to the team.
If the contract didn't illustrate Horford's significance, what the Warriors have said themselves will.
What Warriors Players Have Said
Steph Curry was enthusiastic about the fit with Horford, and said that he is "multidimensional as a five-man."
Curry also said that Horford "gives us space, he gives us presence on the defensive end" and that "any lineup, you can throw him out there at the five and he lifts the group."
Steve Kerr was equally as complimentary, stating, "No question, he's still got it. He's incredible player. Great fit for us."
Kerr also mentioned that Horford “fits any lineup, makes every lineup better,” and praised him as someone who has been around for a long time and understands the game and systems.
Horford's Preseason Performance
In his Warriors debut against the Lakers, Horford played for 14 minutes and made a three-pointer, had three assists, three blocks, four rebounds, and had a steal in a win.
While the stats certainly do not pop out on the sheet, his impact and chemistry were evident within the Warriors system.
Golden State does not need Horford to be anything special on the offensive end, but his impact on both sides of the floor will definitely be felt this season.
