Steve Kerr Reveals Conversation With Celtics After Acquiring Al Horford
Al Horford is embarking on his 19th season in the NBA at 39 years old. After winning a title in Boston with the Celtics in 2024, the veteran big man is starting a new chapter in Golden State, signing a multi-year deal with the Warriors.
A move that had been rumored for months, Horford and the Warriors finally made it official this past week, and it is a move that can fundamentally change the makeup of the Warriors.
Horford spent seven of the past nine years in Boston and won a championship in 2024, but has been a part of contending teams throughout his whole career.
In the 2024-25 season, Horford was equally as effective as in prior years, averaging 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists across 60 games.
The part that made signing Horford so intriguing was his ability to stretch the floor, knocking down 1.9 three-pointers per game.
Adding a dynamic scoring asset like Horford is crucial, but it came at the cost of longtime center Kevon Looney, who signed with the New Orleans Pelicans this past summer.
Steve Kerr Addresses the Loss of Looney
Before he could actually elaborate on the signing, he hinted at the contract agreement.
"I think we'll be able to have better spacing than we've had one through five since I've been here," Kerr explained. "You know it's my 12th year -- I don't remember ever having this kind of five-out spacing capability."
But, when talking about the loss of Kevon Looney with the signing of Horford, Kerr got sentimental and spoke to Horford's ability to be a great teammate.
“I've had people from Boston text me, call me, rave about how much he meant. We're going to need that without [Looney]. Losing Loon, we lost a piece of our soul."
How Does Horford Differ from Looney?
While Looney provided toughness and consistent reliability over the years, Horford offers a much different dimension for the Warriors.
His ability to space the floor should be beneficial for Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler's spacing, and in theory, should allow the two stars to operate more freely.
Bringing over a legitimate stretch-five center who can knock down threes is something the Warriors really have never had in the Steph Curry era, outside of Marreese Speights in the early days of their dynasty.
Sure, losing Looney might be difficult to swallow for Kerr and the Warriors, but adding a veteran presence that is one of the best teammates in the NBA in Horford is a great consolation.
