Five-Year NBA Veteran Makes Decision on Basketball Future

This former Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers player has a new team

Oct 16, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (11) and Golden State Warriors forward Alfonzo McKinnie (28) battle for the ball in the first half at Staples Center. The Lakers defeated the Warriors 126-93.
In an official announcement from the Kobe Storks, a Japanese professional basketball club, the team revealed that five-year NBA veteran Alfonzo McKinnie had signed with them.

"The Kobe Storks are pleased to announce that they have signed a new player contract with Alfonzo McKinnie for the 2024-25 season," the club wrote in an announcement (translated to English via X).

In a statement shared by the team on the move, McKinnie said, "Hello to everybody in Kobe. I am very excited for the opportunity to play for Kobe Storks this season. I look forward to seeing my teammates, coaches, and all of the amazing fans when I arrive. I will always play hard and do everything I can to help the team win!"

McKinnie spent five seasons in the NBA, spending most of his time with the Golden State Warriors. Playing 72 of his 182 career games in Golden State, McKinnie averaged 4.7 points per game in his time with the Warriors.

McKinnie also spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, and Chicago Bulls in his five NBA seasons. Last appearing in any NBA game with Chicago during the 2021-22 season, McKinnie has been out of the league for a few years.

This opportunity in Japan should be a good one for McKinnie who is still just 31 years old.

